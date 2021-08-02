More Trouble with Counterfeit $20s on Rehoboth Boardwalk

This man allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill at Funland around 9 p.m. this past Friday. He wore a red Chicago Bulls baseball cap, the red/white T-shirt split down the middle and black shorts. Funland did not accept his bill and he tried at least one other business before Rehoboth Beach police were alerted and began searching for him.

During the previous weekend at least one business on the boardwalk had taken in several bogus $20 bills but we are told those had different serial numbers than the one this man tried to use. Police also recovered counterfeit currency that was given to the info kiosk at Delaware Avenue on Sunday morning.