More Wicomico Co. Students Return For In-Person Instruction

Wicomico County Public Schools will start to bring more students back to buildings for in-person instruction starting next week.

Students in pre-K, kindergarten and some receiving special education services will start to come back. Pre-K and other groups of students will receive two days of in-person instruction and three days of virtual instruction each week.

First- and second-graders are scheduled to return to schools November 9th in Wicomico County, and other grades will follow.

According to Superintendent Donna Hanlin, parents, guardians and students still have the option of hybrid learning or continuing with entirely virtual instruction.