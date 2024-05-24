Morning Storm Leaves Damage in Ocean City

Photos by Kayla McManus & Ron Croker courtesy Odyssea Watersports, OC

It’s been a bumpy start to the Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City. A storm just after 9am has left behind damage to an area of Ocean City – and Bishopville. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield, VA has received numerous reports of damage from the thunderstorms that moved through Bishopville and Ocean City this morning. Around 9:20 the NWS received a report that the gazebo at Bishopville Park along Bishopville Road collapsed from the wind. Around 9:40 in the area of 52nd and 53rd Streets bayside in Ocean City – there are reports of an estimated 60mph wind gust and reports of structural damage, roofs blown off and debris littering nearby properties and the bayside canal. The Talk of Delmarva will have more as information becomes available.

If you have any pictures of storm damage from this morning’s storms – please email them to media@wgmd.com