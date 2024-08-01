Mosquito Control Spray Announcement– Aerial Adulticiding in Bowers Beach Area

The Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans the following insecticide application during the evening hours tonight, August 1st–weather permitting. The application will take place in and near Bowers Beach, South Bowers Beach, Kitts Hummock, and Pickering Beach. All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions.

Additional Information from Mosquito Control:

It’s an Application of Trumpet EC (Naled) with an airplane (registration number N5552A to control adult mosquitoes. Spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 87, 88, 94, and 102.