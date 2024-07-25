Mosquito Control Spray Announcement- Downstate Aerial Adulticiding

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans an insecticide application near Lewes, Millsboro, and Milton during the day tomorrow Friday, July 26th. All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions.

Additional Details from Mosquito Control:

Application of Trumpet EC (Naled) with an airplane (registration number N5552A) to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

Near Lewes, Millsboro, and Milton.

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 128, 129, 141, 142, 165, 166, 167, 178, and 179.

The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map.