Mosquito Control Spray Announcement- Downstate Ground Adulticiding (fogging)

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans insecticide application(s) during this evening in the Camden, Wyoming, and Woodside areas as well as near Dover, Viola, Felton, Magnolia, Laurel, Bethel, Milton, and Lewes. All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions.

Additional Information from Mosquito Control:

Application of Zenivex E4 (Etofenprox) with a truck-mounted sprayer to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 84, 91, 92, 99, 101, 108, 140, 141, 142, 153, 154, 170, 171, 172, 173, and 174.

The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.