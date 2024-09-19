Mosquito Control Spray Announcement- Downstate Ground Adulticiding (Fogging)

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans an insecticide application during this evening, September 19th in Greenwood, Milford, and Seaford. The spraying will also be done near Delmar, Felton, Fenwick Island, Frankford, Harrington, Laurel, Lewes, Millsboro (Oak Orchard), Milton (Broadkill Beach), Ocean View, and Viola. All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions.

Additional Information from Delaware Mosquito Control

Application of Zenivex E4 (Etofenprox) with a truck-mounted sprayer to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 99, 100, 106, 107, 108, 113, 114, 116, 117, 122, 129, 135, 141, 154, 155, 159, 164, 165, 172, 178, 183, 184, 188, 191, 195, 202, and 204.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map.