Mosquito Control Spray Announcement- Downstate Ground Adulticiding (fogging)

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans insecticide application(s) this evening (Thursday, August 15th) in and near Laurel, Seaford, Bethel, Lincoln, and Milford. The spraying is also planned for areas near Delmar, Bridgeville, Greenwood, and Ellendale. All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions.

Additional Information from Mosquito Control:

Application of Zenivex E4 (Etofenprox) with a truck-mounted sprayer to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

In and near Laurel, Seaford, Bethel, Lincoln, and Milford.

Near Delmar, Bridgeville, Greenwood, and Ellendale.

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 117, 118, 125, 126, 133, 137, 146, 158, 159, 160, 170, 173, 183, 185, and 194.

The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map.