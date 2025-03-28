Mosquito Spraying to Take Place over Weekend into Monday in Delaware

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans the following insecticide application for mosquito larvae located in flooded forested wetland habitats. This application could take place during the daylight hours on Saturday, March 29, Sunday, March 30, and Monday, March 31, 2025, via helicopter (registration numbers N2268W and N863M).

Application of Vectobac12AS (liquid BTI) to control mosquito larvae in the following areas:

In Georgetown and Woodside.

Near Ellendale, Felton, and Milton.

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 92, 99, 100, 107, 117, 126, 138, 139, 150, 151, 163, and 164.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map