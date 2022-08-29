Mosquito Spraying Today Downstate

Mosquito spraying will take place during daylight hours today by airplane near Milton and Lewes.

There will also be spraying by truck mounted sprayer this evening in and near Rehoboth Beach and Milford and near Houston, Lincoln, Harrington, Greenwood, Bridgeville, Milton, Lewes and Millsboro

This spraying will be done to control adult mosquitoes.

For notification purposes, daylight spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 128, 129, 130, 141, and 142.

For notification purposes, evening spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 113, 116, 117, 118, 124, 127, 128, 134, 141, 146, 154, 155, 165, and 166.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map.