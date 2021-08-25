Mosquito Spraying Today Near Millsboro

Image courtesy Baron Emery

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans the following insecticide application during the daylight hours on Wednesday, August 25, 2021:

Application of Imperium (Deltamethrin) with an airplane (registration number N5552A) to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

Near Millsboro.

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 166, 167, 178, and 179.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

