Mother of 2 Dies of Injuries in Drive-by Shooting

A woman has died of injuries suffered in a drive-by shooting on Route 14, Milford-Harrington Highway, last Wednesday afternoon.

Delaware State Police said Monday that 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez of Milford died in a hospital Friday April 2nd. She was shot March 31st at about 3:15 p.m. as she was passed by a vehicle near Sandbox Road.



Police said the suspect was driving a dark-colored SUV and fired numerous shots toward Sanchez’s vehicle as he was passing her. An investigation still in its early stages indicates that she was targeted in retaliation for an earlier incident in which she was not involved.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302.365.8441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Sanchez leaves behind two young children.