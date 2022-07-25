Motor Scooter Rider Seriously Injured in Coastal Hwy Crash

A man riding a motor scooter was struck here on the northbound side of Coastal Highway at Church Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. As of late Sunday evening, state police have not yet released any details, but scooter crashes here on this section of Coastal Highway are not uncommon.

One problem here has been that the scooter riders travel more freely in the BUS/BIKE lane while motorists are often traveling at slower speeds because of heavy traffic on the regular traffic lanes. But the scooter riders are vulnerable here to autos crossing through the heavy traffic not expecting a fast-approaching scooter in the BUS/BIKE lane. The scooters are often hidden behind the autos stuck in traffic as the scooters approach an intersection or driveway entrance, and that is where the collision happens, in the BUS/BIKE lane.

One EMS report described the injured scooter rider here as an approximately 18-year-old male. He was unconscious and suffered serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the Rehoboth Elementary School and flown to a trauma center via Delaware State Police helicopter, Trooper 2.

Photo courtesy Henry Bright