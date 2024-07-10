Motor Vehicle Crash Leaves Two Teen Boys Injured; 15-Year-Old Operator of Stolen Motorcycle to be Charged with DUI

Dover Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that left two boys–ages 15 and 14– with serious injuries. Last night at about 10:30, the 15-year-old was operating a stolen motorcycle (Honda Grom) with the 14-year-old as a passenger. According to Dover Police, the 15-year-old operator rode recklessly, running several red lights, and disobeying multiple traffic laws prior to the collision. The motorcycle was later determined to be stolen out of Philadelphia. After running a red light on North DuPont Highway in the area of Lepore Drive, the 15-year-old operator of the stolen motorcycle ran a red light at a high rate of speed and collided with the side of a Honda CRV that was legally making a U-turn. Both the operator and passenger of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and were transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment. Further investigation revealed that the 15-year-old operator was under the influence of alcohol as well. Both teens remain hospitalized in stable condition. Once released from medical care, the 15-year-old will be charged with DUI among other charges. See below…

List of Charges:

-DUI

-Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree (x2)

-Receiving Stolen Property

-Multiple Traffic Offenses