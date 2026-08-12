Motorcycle Crash in Milford Turns Fatal

A 20-year-old Milford man has died following a motorcycle crash early July 31st at the intersection of North DuPont Boulevard and North Walnut Street in Milford. Delaware State Police say Gavin Webb was riding a Harley-Davidson northbound when he ran a red light and collided with a GMC Acadia turning onto DuPont Boulevard. Webb was ejected and critically injured. He later died at an area hospital. The 17-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.