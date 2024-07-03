Motorcycle Crash in Smyrna Leaves Dover Man Dead

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Smyrna yesterday afternoon. According to Delaware State Police, around 2 p.m., a Toyota Camry and a Yamaha YZFR1 Motorcycle were approaching the same intersection in the area of Dupont Parkway. As a result, the front of the Toyota struck the front of the Yamaha, which caused the motorcyclist to be ejected. The operator of the Yamaha, a 54-year-old man from Dover, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family and relatives are notified. The driver of the Toyota, a 26-year-old woman from Bear, Delaware, was not injured. The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.