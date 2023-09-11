Motorcycle Crash Near Roxana Leaves Ocean View Man Dead

A motorcycle crash near Roxana Sunday afternoon has left an Ocean View man dead. Delaware State Police say the 78 year old man was westbound on Bayard Road just east of Zion Church Road when he went off the road in a moderate curve. His motorcycle went through a wet grassy area before the operator lost control and the motorcycle went down on its side and re-entered the roadway – partially ejecting the operator. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.