Motorcycle Operator Critical after Crash near Lewes

A motorcycle rider from Bear is in critical condition after he sped off from a traffic stop near Rehoboth Beach around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police in an unmarked Tahoe watched the motorcycle operator split the lane between two vehicles but sped off when the trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle. The motorcycle rider sped through a red light at Coastal Highway and Melson Road and collided with a pickup truck that was crossing the northbound lanes onto Bay Crossing Boulevard.

The 19 year old motorcycle operator was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.