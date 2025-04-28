Motorcycle Operator Injured in Long Neck Crash Sunday Night

A crash at Route 24 and Long Neck Road just before 8pm Sunday sent a motorcycle operator to an area hospital. Indian River emergency personnel say a motorcycle and pickup collided at or near the intersection of Long Neck Road – causing the motorcycle to slide into a nearby light pole.

Officials say the motorcycle operator was flown to Christiana Medical Center.

Personnel were on the scene for over 2.5 hours. Delaware State Police are investigating.

