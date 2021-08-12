Motorcycle Operator Killed In Crash On Bay Rd.

A 25-year-old Milford man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Bay Road (Route 1).

According to Delaware State Police, the motorcyclist crossed the grass median near New Wharf Road Tuesday night and collided with an oncoming SUV. The car crashed into a utility pole.

The man who was driving the motorcycle died at a local hospital. The two occupants of the car were not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The accident and investigation closed a portion of Bay Road for about three hours.