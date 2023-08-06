Motorcycle Rider Injured after Crash with Camper on Coastal Hwy South of Dewey Beach

A 24 year old man operating a Hodaka motorcycle northbound on Coastal Highway south of Dewey Beach is hospitalized for head injuries. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just after 5pm Saturday a pickup truck towing an RV turned from Inlet Road onto northbound Coastal Highway into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle operator was ejected and flown to Christiana Hospital.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, but was cited for failure to yield the right of way.