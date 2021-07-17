UPDATED: Lewes Man Charged after Moped Crash leaves One Critical Outside Rehoboth

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 7/17/21 11am – A Lewes man has been charged after a crash with a moped Friday night around 7:30pm. Delaware State Police say a Honda driven by 46 year old Matthew Gleason was southbound on Bayside Outlet Drive and failed to remain stopped at the stop sign at Shuttle Road and entered the roadway in front of a group of mopeds. The front moped collided with the Honda and overturned with the 34 year old operator still seated on the moped – he was not wearing a helmet. The operator suffered serious injuries and was flown to Christiana Hospital where he’s listed in critical condition. The other mopeds were able to avoid the collision. DSP found Gleason was properly restrained, but was also driving under the influence and a computer check show two prior DUI convictions. Gleason is charged with 1st degree vehicular assault, 3rd offense DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign. He’s being held in default of a cash bond,

==================================================================

A man in his 30’s was critically injured when his motorcycle was involved in a crash here on Shuttle Road off Coastal Highway. It was reported around 7:38 p.m. near the entrance to the Fresh Market.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

The man was taken by ambulance to the Rehoboth Elementary School where he was flown to a trauma center.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Police closed the roadway for crash reconstruction.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.