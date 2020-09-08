Motorcyclist Killed In Kent Co. Crash

A man riding a motorcycle is dead following a crash in Kent County Labor Day afternoon.

Delaware State Police say the driver of a car turned into the path of the motorcyclist Monday afternoon at the intersection of Irish Hill Road and Lexington Mill Road in Magnolia. The motorcyclist tried to avoid the car but crashed into the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The man on the motorcycle, who was 50 and lived in Magnolia, died at a local hospital. His name has not been released.

The 41-year-old woman who was driving the car was treated for minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for about four hours due to the accident and investigation.