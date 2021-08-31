Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Pittsville Crash

(Update)

A Salisbury man has died of injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.

According to Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack, 29-year-old Brandon Bello was operating a motorcycle westbound on Ocean Gateway Monday night as a Seaford man was attempting to cross at Main Street Extended in Pittsville. Bello’s motorcycle struck the vehicle on the back door side. He was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

Maryland State Police say preliminary reports indicate that the motorcycle was seen before the crash traveling at a high rate of speed and without its lights on, on Ocean Gateway in Willards. Also, it appears that Bello was not wearing a helmet.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at Salisbury.

(original story)—————————————————————————————————————-

A 29-year-old Salisbury man has died of injuries suffered in a motorcycle wreck on Route 50 at Main Street Ext. in Pittsville.

According to Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack, a car crossed into the path of the motorcyclist shortly after 11:00 Monday night. The motorcyclist struck the back of the car and was thrown. He died at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash. The name of the man who died has not been released.