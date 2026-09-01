Mountaire Accepting Applications for Family, Community Scholarships

Mountaire Farms has opened applications and nominations for its 2027 Farm to Table Scholarship Program, with applications accepted through December 31st, 2026. The program offers scholarships to children and grandchildren of Mountaire employees, growers and grain producers, as well as students in local communities pursuing careers in agriculture, skilled trades and related fields. Each scholarship award is valued at $3,000 The application process also includes a new video component this year. To learn more about the scholarship programs or to submit an application, visit our website at www.mountaire.com.