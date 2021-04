It’s Easter for Thousands…

Mountaire Farms employees in Selbyville worked side-by-side with volunteers Tuesday to pack 3,000 meal boxes for families in the area. Non-profits, community groups and churches will handle the distribution.

The meals-for-four include a Mountaire roaster, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, corn and brownie mix.

Mountaire began its Thanksgiving for Thousands series of holiday food drives 25 years ago on Delmarva.