Mountaire Employees Separate From Teamsters Local 355

Mountaire Farms says workers at its Selbyville operation have informed the company they no longer want to be represented by Teamsters Local 355.



The chicken company says the announcement came in a letter signed by a majority of the employees who are represented by the union, expressing dissatisfaction with the Teamsters. Mountaire released a quote from the letter:

“We are writing to express our interest in no longer being represented by Teamsters Local 355. We are tired and simply want them out of our lives since they serve no purpose. We trust that our company will do the right thing.”

Mountaire has thus notified Teamsters Local 355 that it would no longer recognize the union as the collective bargaining representative of employees, and union dues and assessments would no longer be withheld from their paychecks.