Mountaire Farms Employees in Selbyville Show Union the Door

Mountaire Farms employees at the Selbyville processing plant have fired their Union, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27. The mail-in ballots were counted Thursday at the National Labor Relations board regional office in Baltimore with 356 voting against the union and 80 voting for the union. The Selbyville plant has had union representation for 44 years – but in October an employee filed a petition to decertify the union. The Selbyville plant is the only processing plant owned by Mountaire Farms where unions are present.

Last summer, employees asked for decertification of the UFCW but were denied the option due to a technicality. A mail-in ballot was held but the union filed numerous challenges and ultimately, the NLRB threw out the vote without counting it. This fall was the first opportunity employees had to again ask for an election.

The vote is expected to be officially certified on December 23rd.