Mountaire Mobilizes For “Easter For Thousands”

“Easter for Thousands…”

Mountaire Farms is expecting about 100 volunteers Wednesday in Selbyville to help pack about 3,000 meal boxes for local families in need.

More than 50 churches and non-profits on Delmarva are taking part in the effort to feed up to 12,000 people. Each meal box includes a Mountaire roaster chicken, vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy and brownies.

The Easter event is part of the company’s Thanksgiving for Thousands program that also feeds people at

Christmas and Easter.

(note: all volunteers are registered – please, no walk-ins)

“This is our signature event, and we’re thrilled to be able to keep expanding to more people and more communities every year,” Mountaire Farms President Phillip Plylar said. “Our employees look forward to being able to give back, and work right alongside veterans, students and so many other great leaders in our community that come out to volunteer every year.”

(file photo: Mountaire Easter for Thousands event 2021)