Mournful But Upbeat Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Honors Summer Of ’21

Mournful tones of jazz will commemorate the end of summer 2021 at the traditional Labor Day Jazz Funeral on the Bethany Beach boardwalk.

The event will also take a celebratory tone at times as some guests will hold parasols, come in costume, and dance in the tradition of the New Orleans Jazz Funeral.

The event is in its 35th year, and this year it raises funds for the American Red Cross of Delmarva.

A mannequin representing the Summer of ’21 will be placed into a casket, and the procession begins at the North End of the Bethany Beach Boardwalk at about 5:30 p.m.

“Some may weep and cry for dearly departed Summer, other dress to the hilt in costumes like they would if they were attending a New Orleans Jazz Funeral,” Assistant Chair Marilyn Panagopoulos said. “Everyone smiles and laughs at the tongue-in-cheek humor that pervades the Jazz Funeral and all are encouraged to sing-along with the Dixieland bands.”

The Jazz Funeral is meant to serve as a “universal end-of-season celebration of thanks, and the kick-off to a vibrant fall season.”



