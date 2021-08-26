Move In Day at Salisbury University – Watch for Traffic Detours

Today is move in day at Salisbury University. There is a traffic advisory on Camden Avenue between College Avenue and Pine Bluff Road from 6am till 2pm today as about 800 new students and their parents arrive on campus. Non-university traffic will be detoured away from campus. For University employees who normally park on campus – you should park at the former Court Plaza Shopping Center – shuttles will be running to the main campus from 5:30am to 5:30pm – remember face masks are required on the shuttles.

Non-University northbound traffic on Camden Avenue from the Fruitland/Eden areas that morning will be detoured onto Route 13 at the Pine Bluff Road and Camden Avenue intersection. To save time, northbound traffic may want to detour onto Route 13 one intersection sooner, at Kay Avenue, or use Riverside Drive until the detour ends at 1 p.m. Traffic should be flowing normally by early afternoon.

At the Camden and College avenues intersection, all southbound traffic will be detoured to Route 13. Those wishing to enter the Devilbiss and Blackwell parking lots on campus should turn from Route 13 onto Dogwood Drive. Traffic will be directed northbound to those lots from the Dogwood Drive and Camden Avenue intersection.

Access into the University’s Camden Parking Lot F (Blackwell lot), Camden Parking Lot E (Devilbiss lot), Route 13 Lot A, College Avenue Parking lots G and H (Conway Hall lots) and Dogwood Parking Lot D, as well as the Wayne Street parking garage, will be restricted to move-in traffic and deliveries only. All others should seek parking in the Avery parking lot.

Employees are encouraged to bicycle to work that day. Bicycle parking will be available on campus. Employees posting a photo of themselves with their bicycles on campus to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram tagged @SalisburyU will receive a free reusable SU water bottle from the President’s Office.

This advisory is issued in partnership with Wicomico County Public Works, the Maryland State Highway Administration, the City of Salisbury, Salisbury Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information call University Police at 410-543-6222.