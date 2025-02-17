MPS Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting in Somerset County

An investigation into a trooper involved shooting Sunday night in Marion Station in Somerset County. Maryland State Police were conducting a criminal investigation around 8pm and encountered a suspect with a firearm on Tulls Corner Road. Police say that a trooper responding to assist an officer for an assault complaint fired at the suspect. The suspect was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment.

The trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. A firearm was recovered from the scene. The investigation is on-going.