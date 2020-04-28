MPSSAA Cancels All Events for Remainder of School Year as well as Spring State Championships

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), after careful review and in consultation with the Maryland State Board of Education and the Dr. Karen Salmon, State Superintendent of Schools, is officially announcing the cancellation of all MPSSAA events for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. This includes the remainder of the 2020 Boys and Girls Basketball State Championships and all spring sports, as well as spring State Championships. The MPSSAA will in turn begin focusing all efforts on aligning the return of interscholastic athletics with the “Maryland Strong Road Map to Recovery” and the multi-phased approach within each stage of the recovery.

Select the link below to view the official press release.

The MPSSAA has also cancelled its Student-Athlete Leadership Conference and the Minds in Motion Scholarship banquet. The MPSSAA will continue to honor senior scholarship winners through its Minds in Motion Scholarship program and will announce each of the $1,000 scholarship winners online in the coming week.

With this announcement, the MPSSAA wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude and admiration to all of our member schools’ graduating seniors, underclassmen, coaches, administrators, and extracurricular athletic and activity sponsors who have dedicated countless hours to these programs. The MPSSAA and the Maryland State Department of Education share your collective desire for the return of these highly beneficial educational programs when it is safe for all school communities.