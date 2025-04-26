MSP Arrest Fruitland Man Following Death Investigation in Wicomico County

A Fruitland man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Fruitland man Friday evening. Fruitland Police were called to a home on Camden Avenue and found 27 year old Albert Vacovsky, III deceased inside the residence.

The Maryland State Police are leading the investigation and have arrested 40 year old Brandt Roberts of Fruitland in connection with Vacovsky’s death. Roberts is charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder and other offenses and is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing.