MSP Arrest Salisbury Man in Fatal Shooting

A Salisbury man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday around 8pm. Maryland State Police were called to Ethels Way where they found a female victim, later identified as 29 year old Jordan Holt of Salisbury with a gunshot wound. Police have arrested 29 year old Gage Mitchell of Salisbury who was involved in an argument with Holt when Mitchell shot Holt and left the residence.

Police located and arrested Mitchell a short time later. Holt was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The firearm was recovered.

The investigation is continuing. If you have information, contact Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101.