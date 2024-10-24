MSP Berlin Barrack Seeks Public’s Assistance in Theft Case
Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s help in solving a theft case from last month. According to police, shortly before 5 p.m. on September 14th, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to Stephen Decatur Highway in Ocean City, Maryland for the theft report. MSP Berlin is seeking the public’s assistance in helping to identify a female in connection with this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101 or msp.berlin@maryland.gov. The case number is 24-MSP-030271.