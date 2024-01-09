MSP Conducting Homicide Investigation in Salisbury

Image courtesy MSP

Investigation into a homicide earlier this month in Wicomico County is continuing. Salisbury Police arrested 20 year old Trenee Gattis of Salisbury at the scene and charged her with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault and other offenses. Since the victim’s death, homicide charges are pending, however Gattis is currently being held without bond on the original charges.

Salisbury Police were called for a report of a stabbing in the area of South Division Street around 6:30am on January 2nd. The victim, 34 year old Daniel Mapes of Salisbury was found with an apparent stab wound and taken to TidalHealth peninsula Regional in Salisbury where he later died on January 6th. The suspect and victim were known to each other.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from Salisbury Police.