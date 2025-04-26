MSP & Crisfield PD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Crisfield

Crisfield Police were called to the Somers Cove neighborhood just after 4:30 Friday for a shooting. Police found 20 year old Evan Neal of Crisfield outside an apartment with a gun shot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Crisfield Police have requested the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to take the lead in this investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call MSP in Princess Anne at 443-260-3700 or Crisfield Police at 410-968-1323.