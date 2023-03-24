MSP Investigate Crash on Route 589; Berlin Man Charged with DUI

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash on Route 589 at Adkins Road near Berlin that occurred Thursday night around 11:30. Police say a Honda, driven by 43 year old person from Selbyville, was southbound on Route 589. A pickup truck driven by 42 year old Antonio Aguilar of Berlin was turning left onto Route 589 and collided with the Honda. A 41 year old female passenger in the Honda was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital. Aguilar was arrested for suspected DUI.

The State Police continue to investigate and additional charges are pending.