MSP Investigate Fatal Crash in Wicomico County

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash Wednesday morning in the Eden area that left a 4-year old girl dead. Police say Kinsley Parks of Crisfield was pronounced dead Thursday at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware.

Police were called to Route 13 and Stockyard Road in Eden just before 8am on Wednesday. Police say a Hyundai driven by the child’s father, 30 year old Jalen Scott Evans of Crisfield, was struck by a southbound Mazda while attempting to make a left turn from northbound Route 13 onto Stockyard Road. Police believe the child was secured in a child safety seat – the Hyundai was struck on the rear passenger side by the Mazda, driven by a 45 year old Crisfield man.

The child was initially flown to TidalHealth in Salisbury – her father taken by ambulance. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.