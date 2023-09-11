MSP Investigating Deadly Razor Scooter Crash Near Berlin

A 20 year old from Turkey riding a Razor electric scooter was killed in a crash on Route 50 near Route 589 near Berlin. Maryland State Police say a Ford Fusion driven by a 45 year old Berlin woman struck the scooter ridden by Muhammed Ekinci. He was taken to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation which is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call State Police at 410-641-3101.