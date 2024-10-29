MSP Investigating Deadly Shooting in Wicomico County

A deadly shooting near Salisbury is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Police were called to West Road around 7:30 Monday evening where the found a victim, 32 year old Tevin Mumford of Salisbury. He was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where he was later pronounced dead.

Police learned another victim, 33 year old Ekoye Emmanuel Spates of Salisbury, was taken to TidalHealth by a bystander – and later transferred to Christiana Care in Wilmington for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.