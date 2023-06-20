MSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Somerset County Monday Evening

A crash in Somerset County Monday evening has left one person dead and 4 injured. Maryland State Police say just after 5pm a Toyota was eastbound in the Route 13 median crossover on Route 529 in Eden and failed to yield to a Jeep that was northbound on Route 13. The Jeep struck the passenger side of the Toyota. The front seat passenger in the Toyota – 65 year old Awatif Ibrahim of Princess Anne was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the Toyota and two in the Jeep were taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police do not believe speed or impaired driving were a factor. The investigation is continuing.