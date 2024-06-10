MSP Investigating Fatal Shooting in Salisbury

Maryland State Police and Salisbury Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 2:30 in a parking lot on East Naylor Mill Road. Police say a fight led to shots fired and police learned that 23 year old Franklin Rodriguez Perez of Miami, Florida was critically injured and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

State Police ask anyone with information to call 410-479-3101 or Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.