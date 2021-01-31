MSP Investigating Fatal Shooting in Salisbury

Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting in Salisbury Friday. Police were called after witnesses reported hearing shots fired outside of a home on Emory Court. Police found 26 year old Devonta Fagans of Salisbury with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He died at TidalHealth Hospital in Salisbury Saturday morning and his body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. Police ask anyone with information to contact the State Police Homicide Unit – 443-480-6818.