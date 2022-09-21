MSP Investigating Fatal Shooting of Salisbury Man in Cambridge

Cambridge Police were called for shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue just after 3 Tuesday afternoon. Police found a body in a wooded area on Edgewood Avenue – the victim identified as 20 year old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Raeford’s body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. Maryland State Police were requested to handle the investigation – no arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.