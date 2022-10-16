MSP Investigating Hit & Run in Pittsville Friday Night

Maryland State Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred Friday night around 8pm in the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville. Witnesses say a Chevelle was westbound on Old Ocean City Road when a pickup truck began tailgating the Chevelle. The Chevelle tried to slow down and the driver of the pickup picked up speed and rear-ended the Chevelle pushing it off into a field – and then driving off. The driver of the Chevelle and two passengers were taken to TidalHealth. Witnesses say the pickup is a newer model, dark colored Ford, with dark colored windows and a light kit. It will have extensive damage based on evidence left at the scene. The pickup was not found after a search of the area. Anyone with information – contact Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101.