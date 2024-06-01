MSP Investigating Inmate Death at ECI in Princess Anne

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Princess Anne. Police were called around 12:45pm Saturday after 49 year old Eugene Stanford was declared deceased by emergency medical service personnel. Police have also identified a suspect – also an inmate – so far no charges have been filed and the suspect’s name has not been released.

Corrections investigators say Stanford died Friday around 3:30pm and autopsy results revealed foul play and his death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is continuing.