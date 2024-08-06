MSP Investigating Murder of 10 Year Old in Salisbury

Maryland State Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 10- year old boy Monday night in Salisbury. Police say Salisbury Police were called to Clayton Street for a reported shooting – and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the boy was inside the house with his mother and 2 other young children at the time of the shooting. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Maryland State Police are now leading the investigation, with assistance from Salisbury Police, and are still interviewing witnesses and area residents. A suspect description is not known at this time.

Anyone with information – contact Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.