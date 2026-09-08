MSP Investigating Murder-Suicide Sunday in Pocomoke

Two Pocomoke residents are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Sunday in Somerset County. Maryland State Police were called to a residence on Dividing Creek Road around 7:30pm for a welfare check where they found an unresponsive female – identified as 67 year old Christine Wells, and 66 year old Robert Dehart with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Wells’ death has been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Police believe the two were previously in a relationship – with Wells currently acting as Dehart’s caretaker.

The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information to call 202-953-1903.